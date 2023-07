Maxcy Gregg swimming pool temporarily closed for maintenance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department want you to be aware about a closure at one of the city pool’s.

The Maxcy Gregg swimming pool is temporarily closed for maintenance. The closure began Thursday, July 20.

The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department says the public pool will be closed for seven to ten business days.

An announcement will be made when the pool reopens.