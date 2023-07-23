Ultralight aircraft crash near Newberry County Airport

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway the after the crash of an ultralight aircraft near the Newberry County Airport.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. they received a call concerning a aircraft crash. Investigators arrived to find an ultralight aircraft along side Airport Road and adjacent to airport property.

According to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, the aircraft had a pilot and passenger on board. The passenger received injuries and was the taken to the hospital and the pilot did not receive injuries. Results from the preliminary investigation shows the aircraft did not gain enough altitude to clear power lines and the pilot put the aircraft down to avoid the obstacle.