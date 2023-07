Traffic Update: Columbia Ave at West Main St. reopened after collision

Courtesy: Lexington Police Department

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department says all lanes of Columbia Avenue/US-378 at West Main Street/US-1 have reopened following an accident.



Authorities say the road was shut down after a collision with injuries on Corley Mill Road at Frye Road.