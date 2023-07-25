New fish attraction sites coming to Lake Wateree

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you are planning a fishing trip, you may want to try Lake Wateree.

Officials with the Department of Natural Resources say a major project by DNR and Duke Energy will improve fish habitats and help anglers catch more prized game species on the lake.

Officials say they are building four new fish attraction sites and improving two existing sites.

The sites will provide homes for black crappie and catfish which in turn will give people fishing a better chance to reel in a big one.