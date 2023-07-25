SC Highway Patrol investigating fatal overnight collisions in Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Highway Patrol is investigating a pair of fatal overnight collisions in the Midlands.

Troopers say around 2 this morning a driver ran off of I-26 East in Calhoun County not far from Saint Matthews.

According to troopers, the car overturned ejecting the driver who was not wearing a seat-belt.

The passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

In Clarendon County, troopers say one person is dead after a driver in a 2010 Toyota Sedan ran off Washington David Road near Summerton before hitting a fence and a tree.

Troopers say the driver died at the scene. The driver’s identity has not yet been released.