Trevor Reed, American freed from Russia in prisoner swap, hurt while fighting in Ukraine

(ABC NEWS)—Trevor Reed, the former U.S. Marine who was wrongfully detained in Russia before being released in a prisoner swap, has been injured while fighting in Ukraine, according to a Biden administration official.

Reed “was not engaged in any activities on behalf of the U.S. Government,” the official said.

With the help of a nongovernmental organization, Reed “has traveled to Germany where he is receiving medical care,” the official said. His condition was not immediately clear.

The official declined to say when or where Reed was hurt in Ukraine.

A spokesperson for Reed’s family declined to comment.

Reed was arrested in 2019 when he was visiting his Russian girlfriend, a recent law graduate, in Moscow. He was wrongfully detained for nearly three years. In April 2022, he was freed as part of a prisoner swap between the Biden administration and the Kremlin.