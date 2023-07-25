UPS and Teamsters union reach agreement, avert strike

(ABC NEWS)—UPS and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, a union representing about 330,000 UPS employees in the U.S., have reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement.

Contract negotiations between UPS and the Teamsters restarted on Tuesday after breaking down earlier this month. The two sides faced a July 31 deadline, at which point the Teamsters had vowed to strike before employees’ contract was set to expire on Aug. 1.

Instead, UPS and the Teamsters struck a tentative agreement that raises wages for all workers, creates additional full-time jobs and imposes dozens of workplace protections and improvements, the Teamsters said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Rank-and-file UPS Teamsters sacrificed everything to get this country through a pandemic and enabled UPS to reap record-setting profits,” Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien said in a statement on Tuesday. “We demanded the best contract in the history of UPS, and we got it,” he added. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.