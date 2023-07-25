White House, Secret Service respond to report of Bidens’ dog biting people

(ABC NEWS)–Another Biden pup is in the doghouse.

The White House and Secret Service are responding to a report of first dog Commander Biden biting several people, including Secret Service agents, at the president’s various residences.

The New York Post cites US Secret Service emails obtained by Judicial Watch via a Freedom of Information Act request that detail incidents of the German Shepard biting seven people in a four-month period — including one incident that resulted in the victim, a Secret Service agent, being transported to a hospital after getting treatment from White House medical personnel.

Neither the White House nor the Secret Service addressed the specifics of the report in their statements but seemingly confirmed the bad behavior by Commander. The communications director for first lady Jill Biden, Elizabeth Alexander, said the first family is working on “ways to make this situation better for everyone.”

“The White House complex is a unique and often stressful environment for family pets, and the First Family is working through ways to make this situation better for everyone. They have been partnering with the Secret Service and Executive Residence staff on additional leashing protocols and training, as well as establishing designated areas for Commander to run and exercise,” Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement to ABC News.

The U.S. Secret Service also responded to the report.

“For the past several Presidential administrations, the Secret Services has navigated how to best operate around family pets and these incidents are no exception. We take the safety and wellbeing of our employees extremely seriously. Agency employees are encouraged to report any job-related injuries to their immediate supervisors for appropriate documentation,” Anthony Guglielmi, US Secret Service Chief of Communications, said in a statement.

“As such, we are aware of past incidents involving first-family pets and these instances were treated similarly to comparable workplace injuries, to include with relevant notifications and reporting procedures followed. While special agents and officers neither care for nor handle the first family’s pets, we continuously work with all applicable entities to minimize adverse impacts in an environment that includes pets,” he said.

Alexander said in her statement that “the President and First Lady are incredibly grateful to the Secret Service and Executive Residence staff for all they do to keep them, their family, and the country safe.”

The behavior appears to mirror that of the Bidens’ previous dog, Major, who left the White House in December of 2021 to live with family friends after similar reports of biting.