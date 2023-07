ABC’s of Education: Benedict graduate goes from intern to full time

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — In our ABC’s of Education, a year after completing an internship with Dominion Energy, one Benedict College graduate is set to start a full-time job with the company. Jahavheed George accepted a position as a full-time associate financial analyst.

The former Benedict accounting student says his time with dominion prepared him for his new career, and gave him with this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.