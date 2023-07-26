Black Educators discuss black history education in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Florida’s new set of standards on how black history should be taught in public school is drawing some criticism.

Here in South Carolina, some educators and civil rights leaders are weighing in on the matter. Tiffany Santagati is a member of BOLD Leadership Network, an organization of black educators in South Carolina that focuses on equity for all students and communities. She says she hopes South Carolina and other states will not be influenced by Florida’s new standards for black history education.

“I think that South Carolina has made a lot of strides. I’m concerned that this attention might change somethings and back pedal. I hope that’s not the case, I would hope that our representatives would understand the importance of not forgetting about the history of what made South Carolina, South Carolina. And to be quite honest South Carolina wouldn’t be the state it is without black people. So we have to ensure we honor that and honor it in a way that represents the almost 30 percent of the population here,” says Santagati.

For teachers and parents who are concerned about the future of black history education in public schools, Santagati says be sure to vote and communicate with your elected officials.