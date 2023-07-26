Irmo High School teacher accused of giving a minor THC gummies and sexual items

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—Irmo High School teacher Brianna Carpenter is being held at Lexington Co. Detention Center after she was accused of giving a minor THC gummies and items of a sexual nature.

Lexington authorities say the teacher gave the minor 70-80 edible THC gummies and two THC vape devices.

The victim’s parents found women’s clothing, sexual items and expensive electronics in the victim’s room. The victim admitted the teacher gave the items to them.

Online communication was also found between the minor and Carpenter, says Sheriff Koon.