COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland deputies say a man has been arrested for the July 10 murder of Stephen Wilson.

Jaylon Veerapen, 20, shot and killed the 27 year-old on Lester Drive after 11 p.m.

The two men had a brief conversation before the incident happened.

Deputies attempted to provide medical care, but the victim died at the scene.

Veerapen was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.