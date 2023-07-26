Richland School District Two students to receive free meals this school year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland School District Two students at 25 schools and centers will eat breakfast and lunch for free during the 2023-2024 school year.

Families will not have to fill out meal applications for the free meals.

Students enrolled at these schools and centers can receive the meals at no cost regardless of household income:

Center for Inquiry

Center for Knowledge

Bookman Road Elementary

Bridge Creek Elementary

Catawba Trail Elementary

Forest Lake Elementary

Jackson Creek Elementary

Joseph Keels Elementary

Killian Elementary

L.W. Conder Elementary

Langford Elementary

Lonnie B. Nelson Elementary

North Springs Elementary

Polo Road Elementary

Pontiac Elementary

Rice Creek Elementary

Sandlapper Elementary

Windsor Elementary

Dent Middle

E. L. Wright Middle

Longleaf Middle

Summit Parkway Middle

Richland Northeast High

Ridge View High

Westwood High

For additional information contact School Food Service at foodservices@richland2.org.