Richland School District Two students to receive free meals this school year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland School District Two students at 25 schools and centers will eat breakfast and lunch for free during the 2023-2024 school year.
Families will not have to fill out meal applications for the free meals.
Students enrolled at these schools and centers can receive the meals at no cost regardless of household income:
- Center for Inquiry
- Center for Knowledge
- Bookman Road Elementary
- Bridge Creek Elementary
- Catawba Trail Elementary
- Forest Lake Elementary
- Jackson Creek Elementary
- Joseph Keels Elementary
- Killian Elementary
- L.W. Conder Elementary
- Langford Elementary
- Lonnie B. Nelson Elementary
- North Springs Elementary
- Polo Road Elementary
- Pontiac Elementary
- Rice Creek Elementary
- Sandlapper Elementary
- Windsor Elementary
- Dent Middle
- E. L. Wright Middle
- Longleaf Middle
- Summit Parkway Middle
- Richland Northeast High
- Ridge View High
- Westwood High
For additional information contact School Food Service at foodservices@richland2.org.