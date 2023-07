COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department is hosting it’s National Night Out KickOff tonight!

Celebrate 15 years of community, unity and safety at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

The event runs from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Local first responders will be on hand as free food, and door prizes are given out during the free event.

