Gang member sentenced to over 13 years in prison for gun and drug offenses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– A Columbia man was sentenced to over 13 years after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

Authorities say Enoch Palmer’s vehicle was searched by a West Columbia Officer during a traffic stop for driving without headlights on Feb. 20, 2022.

The only occupant in the vehicle, Palmer was driving with a suspended license and was carrying a large quantity of marijuana underneath his seat.

Later that same year on April 24, Palmer made a video on social media threatening to retaliate against rival gang members.

The next day, shell casings from a weapon were found on Millwood Avenue by Columbia Officers after responding to a ShotSpotter alert.

Investigators say surveillance video captured Palmer leaning out of the driver’s side of a car while firing a pistol across Millwood Avenue towards a group of people.

Palmer shot a rival gang member in the upper body. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A United States District Judge sentenced Palmer to 160 months in prison, consisting of 60 months for the marijuana charge and 100 months for the felon-in-possession charge.

There is no parole in the federal system.