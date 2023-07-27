Kershaw Coroner: 24 year-old North Carolina man dead following vehicle collision

KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO)—The Kershaw County Coroner say a North Carolina man is dead following a motor vehicle collision.

The incident involved a tractor-trailer truck and a van at the intersection of Lockhart and Providence Roads in Kershaw County on July 26.

The driver of the van, Trayvon Corbett was pronounced dead at the scene. The 24 year-old was from Charlotte.

Corbett was struck when he failed to stop at the stop sign at Lockhart Road.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.