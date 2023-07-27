ABC’s of Education: Lexington Two Schools to offer free breakfast, lunch

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — Lexington School District Two is also offering students throughout the district free breakfast and lunch in the upcoming school year.

This is part of the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program. This is a service provided by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) allowing students enrolled to take part in the program within their to get a meal free of charge without having to fill out applications.

The initiative was made possible by the Healthy, Hunger Free Kids Act of 2010. This move allows schools to make sure that all children get a nourishing meal for breakfast and lunch so they can spending the energy on learning instead of their rumbling tummy.

School officials say all of the meals follow USDA guidelines for healthy school meals.