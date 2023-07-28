Memorial, funeral services set for Newberry Police officer

Image: Newberry Police Department (Facebook)

Newberry, SC (WOLO) — We are learning new details surrounding the deadly car crash that claimed the life of a Newberry Police officer earlier this week. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says Lieutenant Michael Wood was killed while responding to a call for service Wednesday July 26, 2023. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the 48 year old veteran officer was driving down SC Highway 395 where it meets SC Highway 34 when his cruiser collided with a tractor trailer. Wood was killed in the crash, while the driver of the tractor trailer was taken to the hospital with injuries sustained in the collision.

Several members of the law enforcement community are talking about their memories of Wood who worked for the department since 2003. Here are how some of his brothers in blue say they remember him.

Newberry Police Chief Kevin Goodman saying,

“He’s been a dedicated officer, devoted to serving the citizens of Newberry,” Goodman said. “He will be

greatly missed.”

Newberry Mayor Foster Senn also commenting on the death calling him an “excellent police officer” who was admired and well respected.

“I enjoyed seeing Lt. Wood at many events and always appreciated our friendship,” Senn said. “He was

so dedicated to the Newberry community and to a job he loved.” On behalf of the City of Newberry and City Council, Senn said he offered sincere condolences to Wood’s

family, friends and fellow officers.”

In his 20 years with the department, he moved up the ranks quickly. Three years after becoming a member of the police force

he was promoted to the rank of corporal in 2006, then promoted again in 2008 to the position of sergeant in 2008 and lieutenant in 2017.

Wood received the Life-Saving Award from the Police Department for using CPR during a service call and was also awarded the ADP, Amazingly Dependable Person for his constant “dedication and willingness” to volunteer at a moments notice, including times when the Department says they found themselves short staffed.

Flags will be flown at half staff at all Newberry City offices until the Wood is laid to rest. Newberry Police say a memorial police vehicle has been placed in front the department located at 1507 Nance Street for members of the public who would like to stop by and pay their respects. Wood will honored during a Monday morning service (July 31, 2023) at the at the Wiles Chapel on the Newberry College campus beginning at 10am.

The Police Department says the Wood family will receive friends Sunday July 30, 2023 from 4 until 7 p.m. at the McSwain -Evans Funeral home at 1721 Saunders Street in Columbia. Anyone wishing to send memorials can send them to the non profit organization Serve and Connect. If you would like to send the family your well wishes, prayers, or thoughts you can go to the link provided HERE

Wood is survived by his mother, wife, two sons and a brother.