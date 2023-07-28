Police arrest 68 year-old male connected to fatal shooting on North Main St.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police Department investigators say a 68 year-old male was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on North Main Street.
Franklin James allegedly shot and killed the victim at 5582 N. Main Street after an argument over a parking dispute on July 27.
His arrest comes after authorities conducted interviews regarding the incident and reviewed surveillance video.
James is charged with Murder, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, Possession of a Weapon with an Obliterated Serial Number, and Auto Tampering.