Volunteers needed for lakeside cleanup event on Lake Murray

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Keep the Midlands Beautiful is seeking volunteers for their annual Lakeside Litter Sweep litter cleanup event.

Volunteers will help clean up islands, shorelines, boat ramps, roads, and natural areas around the lake on Sept. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

They will serve at three locations: Southshore Marina in Leesville, Catfish Johnny’s-Rusty Anchor Restaurants in Chapin, and Dreher Island State Park in Prosperity.

A safety and orientation briefing, cleanup supplies, t-shirt, lunch, a thank you gift, and more will be provided to volunteers.

Interested individuals should preregister by Sept. 8. at https://kmbsc.org.