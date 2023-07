RCSD Guardians of the Night K9 5K Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hosting their 13th annual Guardians of the Night K9 5K. The event will raise money for the RCSD K9 unit.

It takes place Saturday, July 29th at the SC state fairgrounds. There will be an untimed 5K walk/run at 8:30 p.m., and a timed 5K run at 9:30 p.m.

Gates open at 7pm.