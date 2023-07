Guardians of the Night K9 5K shows support for RCSD K9 unit over the weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Over the weekend many laced up their tennis shoes in a show of support for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department K9 Unit.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department hosted the 13th annual Guardians of the Night K9 5K.

The event, on Saturday, raised money for the RCSD K9 unit.

The public came together for the annual event to honor K9 Officer Fargo, who was killed in the line of duty.