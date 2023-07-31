Lexington Police: Investigation continues into stabbing believed to be result of family fight

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green says an investigation into a fatal stabbing in the Victorian Lakes neighborhood continues.

According to police, they were called to the neighborhood off Sunset Blvd. around 3:22 a.m and when they arrived, they found a man lying in the driveway.

Investigators say several family members had been involved in a physical fight, and the man was stabbed by his brother with a knife. The brother remained at the scene and was taken to the Lexington Police Department for questioning, say officials.

Detectives are working to determine what led to the fight. According to police, they believe multiple witnesses were outside of the residence during the incident and left after the stabbing.