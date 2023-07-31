SC DOT: Access to Garner Lane will be relocated from Interstate 20

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Transportation wants drivers to know that beginning Thursday, August 3, access to Garner Lane will be relocated from the Interstate 20 eastbound ramp to Longcreek Drive. SC DOT says the exception will be for those who need to access the Ramada Limited Hotel.

Garner Lane is the frontage road along I-20 eastbound from Broad River Road to the Riverside Golf Center.

Garner Lane access -courtesy SC DOT

According to SC DOT officials, access to the Ramada Limited Hotel will be temporarily maintained from the I-20 eastbound on-ramp until a new drive entrance is established from the relocated Garner Lane, at which point all access from the I-20 eastbound on-ramp will be permanently closed.

Message boards and construction signs will be placed at the intersection of Broad River Road (U.S. 176) and the I-20 eastbound on-ramp, and on Longcreek Drive, to inform motorists of access to the hotel only and the new route to Garner Lane, says SC DOT.

Per SC DOT release:

Motorists are advised to use caution and plan accordingly in case of delays.

These construction activities are part of the Carolina Crossroads Phase 2 project in Richland County. This permanent closure of access to Garner Lane from the I-20 eastbound on-ramp will allow the project to continue construction operations along the existing on-ramp to I-20 eastbound.

Visit the project webpage for other project information and updates. The public may also contact the Project Hotline at 800-601-8715.