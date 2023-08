Fentanyl Trafficking bill signed into law by Governor McMaster

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Happening today- Governor Henry McMaster has signed a new bill into law.

During a bill signing ceremony Tuesday morning, the governor signed the new Fentanyl Trafficking Bill.

McMmaster was joined by Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette, law enforcement and lawmakers for the signing at SLED.

