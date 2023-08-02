Columbia Council gives green light to Finlay Park revitalization project

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — City Council approved an provision allowing the Finlay Park Revitalization and Construction Project to move forward Tuesday night.

The project will include retaining the iconic spiral fountain, an events stage and lawn, strolling gardens, and even a destination playground.

City officials say while they want to revitalize what they say has now become an outdated infrastructure they also want to create more visibility and enhanced safety as well better accessibility.

The vision of the new and vibrant area will include office space for park rangers, waterfalls, streams, a newly renovated central pond, even a gentle sloping littoral shelves officials believe will spur safety for those who chose to visit the renovated space, and will incorporate sustainable techniques. Some of the goals of the project according to City of Columbia officials are to increase visibility, and utilizing the space with multiple walkways and a better views of the City of Columbia skyline.

Image: City of Columbia

Construction on the more than 17 acre property in the center of the Capitol city is expected to take approximately 22-24 months. An official completion date has not yet been given. You can click on the link below to see what Mayor Daniel Rickenmann is saying about the upgrades by clicking on the link provided

HERE