Easley Police officer struck, killed by train

Easley, SC (WOLO) — An Easly Police officer is dead after authorities say he was struck by a train while trying to save a someone else. According to authorities, around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning the Police Department says they got a call asking for officers to check on a person going through a mental health crisis.

Police tell us two Easley officers responded to the scene and around 6 a.m. were able to locate the person on the railroad tracks near the 2000 block of East Main Street. While trying to remove the person from the tracks officials say Officer Matthew Hare was struck and killed by an oncoming train. The officer assisting Hare, and the person he was able to move from the path of the train both survived. The individual who has not been identified was taken into custody.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been requested to lead a death investigation. The Easley Police Department says they will cooperate fully as SLED looks further into the death. Authorities released a brief statement about the tragic accident saying,