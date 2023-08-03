THE HARD RESET: OCSD celebrates start of new academic year at convocation event

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — For kids in Orangeburg… school is just around the corner.

Orangeburg County School District (OCSD) returns to class this Monday.

At Wednesday’s convocation event on the campus of SC State, the district celebrated the beginning of a new academic year.

“Motivated teachers translate into excited students,” said OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster. “If they’re not motivated, enter a classroom on Monday. I’m sure we have someone that’s going to excite them and have them ready for a great school year.”

Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School along with the rest of the school district goes back to class this Monday. Dr. Foster says there is a lot to be excited about going into a new semester.

“Reconstructing the future. That’s why that’s this year’s theme: the hard reset. And it’s not just about brick and mortar,” the superintendent said. “It’s about rebuilding our curriculum. We’re looking at opportunities for growth.

The district’s growth can be seen in new projects such as new turf fields at several high schools and an addition to Lake Marion High School’s building.

Also at Lake Marion, 2023 South Carolina Teacher of the Year Deion Jamison will be starting a new job this semester.

“I had really great teachers,” said Jamison, a Lake Marion High School graduate. “I received an excellent education here in Orangeburg County so I wanted to be a part of the excellent work that is already happening here.”

This will be Jamison’s second time working in the district.

“After I graduated from Clemson, I taught two years at William J. Clark Middle School,” Jamison said. “I left the district but I’ve found my way back home.”

Dr. Foster says that Orangeburg County School District has much fewer teacher vacancies than most places in the state. He says this can be attributed to the district’s culture.

“There’s a sense of core values which aligns with our mission. That is to help students develop their personality, purpose and platform,” Foster said. “We want them to know who they are and what they’re put on this earth to do. We give them a place to showcase their inner genius. That’s our goal.”

Also at the convocation event, 20 schools also received grants from MUSC for wellness and the district’s teacher of the year was also announced.