Get that flu shot: Some pharmacies urging people to schedule flu shot before Fall

CNN- Get that flu shot. Some pharmacies are urging people to schedule their flu vaccines now before the Fall begins.

According to Walgreens, they are now offering both Flu and RSV of shots, the company said Tuesday. Anyone 3 or older can get a flu shot, and adults 60 and older are eligible for the RSV vaccine.

Rite Aid also plans to announce availability of thee vaccines soon, according to a spokesperson.

CVS is also scheduling flu vaccinations. Officials say CVS is also preparing to offer the new RSV shots.