Lexington community welcomes Smith family home after life-changing accident

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) — At the end of June, River Bluff principal Jacob Smith and his family were involved in a serious accident while on vacation.

Since then, the road to recovery has been difficult but is looking positive.

“Well, it’s been pretty rough over the past weeks,” said 18-year-old Bekah Smith. “It’s been getting better. Things are on the up and up.”

Smith was on vacation in Hawaii with his family when their lives changed forever. The entire family was injured in a head on collision.

Since then, the Smith’s community back in South Carolina has been outpouring support.

“Within a couple hours, I had everything I needed in the Honolulu hospital,” said Crystal Smith. “Y’all have to remember we went with nothing.”

Jacob, Crystal and their two sons recovered from injuries, but Bekah was taken to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta after receiving surgery for a vertebral fracture and a brain injury.

“The care there has been unparalleled. They specialize in that. It’s incredible what they’ve done with Bekah and she’s worked hard,” said Jacob Smith. “Seeing her go for the first day there til coming home today has been breathtaking to anyone who has been a witness to it.”

On July 4th, family and friends say Bekah was first able to speak again. Her road to recovery continues.

“At first I didn’t think any of this was real. I was thinking it was a dream,” Bekah said. “The hardest part has been forgetting things and processing that this is real.”

“Watching someone with a brain injury heal is something you can’t put into words,” Crystal added. “She has a journal and she’s spent a lot of time reading those journals. She says ‘I can’t believe I felt that way.””

Friday, a ‘Welcome Home’ drive-through event was held in the Lexington community to welcome the Smith family home.

“We can’t thank folks enough. We can’t write enough thank you notes for the blessings and love that has been poured out by our community,” Jacob concluded.