Tax Free Weekend underway in SC: What you need to know from SC DOR

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The state’s annual tax free weekend is underway.

According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, there are some things you need to know if you are heading out to shop during the sales tax holiday.

SC DOR:

South Carolina’s annual Tax Free Weekend started Friday at 12:00 a.m. and ends Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

For 72 hours, tax-free items include computers, printers, school supplies, clothing and accessories, shoes, and certain bed and bath items. These tax-free items can purchased in-store or online.

Last year, South Carolina shoppers bought more than $26.2 million in tax-free items during Tax Free Weekend.

Parents, students, and others searching for savings on a variety of back-to-school items can enjoy 72 hours free of Sales Tax starting Friday as part of South Carolina’s annual Tax Free Weekend.

For more information click here https://dor.sc.gov/resources-site/media-site/Pages/South-Carolinas-2023-Tax-Free-Weekend-launches-on-Friday.aspx

The 2023 Tax Free Weekend runs through Sunday, August 6 at 11:59 p.m.

Under the law, the Tax Free Weekend must begin the first Friday of each August and conclude 72 hours later.