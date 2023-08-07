Deputies: Man facing Fentanyl Trafficking charges in Lexington County after traffic stop

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO–Lexington County Deputies have arrested a man accused of trafficking fentanyl. According to Deputies, 20 year old Jakob Regan Dator is charged with trafficking fentanyl, 28 grams or more, according to an arrest warrant.

Deputies say Lexington County narcotics agents stopped Dator on the I-20 on-ramp at Sunset Boulevard and found nearly 600 pills in Dator’s possession.

According to agents, the pills were found in three different containers, including two plastic bags and a pill bottle.

“Agents tested a sample from each of the three containers,” said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The test results showed the substance was fentanyl.”

According to Koon, Dator was charged under South Carolina’s new fentanyl trafficking statute, which requires a mandatory term of at least 25 years and up to 40 years in prison and a $200,000 fine for convictions that include 28 grams or more of fentanyl.

Dator is at the Lexington County Detention Center.