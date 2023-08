Tracking the potential for Severe Weather

ABC COLUMBIA WEATHER– The ABC Columbia weather team is tracking the potential for severe weather Monday afternoon

Mostly sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 97F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Here’s a look at your forecast from Chief Meteorologist John Farley.

Meteorologist Kaitlin Wright will be tracking the potential storms Monday evening at 5, 6 and 11pm.