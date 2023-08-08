2023 Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence date announced by City of Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The City of Columbia has announced the date for the annual Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence.

The 2023 Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence will be held Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Page Ellington Park. The event begins at 9am.

This is the 17th year for the event. Organizers are asking participants to show their support by joining the city walk to bring awareness of the abuse and violence that is occurring in our community.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

For registration information, click here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-mayors-walk-against-domestic-violence-tickets-670994411347