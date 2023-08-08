SHORTFALL: Red Cross asking for donors to give blood during month of August

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — All kinds of medical procedures involve blood transfusions, from cancer treatment to birth complications.

However, the American Red Cross is reporting a shortfall in blood donations meaning that a shortage could be around the corner.

“I think there’s a lot of people in the community who want to give back but may not have the financial means to do so or the time to volunteer,” said Saskia Lindsey, American Red Cross communications manager. “Donating blood only takes about an hour from start to finish. The actual process of donating blood only takes about 10 minutes.”

To give blood, you must be at least 16 years old, in good health and weigh at least 110 pounds.

“Before you donate blood, make sure you eat a good breakfast, are hydrated and bring your ID,” Lindsey advises. “We’ll take care of you from there.”

More people are now able to give blood after recent changes in the Red Cross eligibility guidelines.

“We’re eliminating any questions that have to do with someone’s sexual orientation. The goal is to have a more inclusive blood donation process,” Lindsey said. “We evaluate donors eligibility based on individual risk factors and not sexual orientation. We’re really excited about the changes. We want everybody who donates blood to feel respected and treated equally. That’s why we are implementing these changes.”

If you need any extra incentive to donate blood, the Red Cross is paying you back for your time.

“If you come donate blood with the Red Cross during the month of August, you will receive a 10 dollar gift card,” Lindsey said. :Most importantly, you will be helping to save lives. There’s so many people who rely on blood whether it’s a cancer patient, someone who has been in a car accident or a mother who has just given birth. That’s the greatest incentive to give. You really are helping to save these people’s lives.”

The Red Cross’ regional headquarters are right here in the Bull Street District of Columbia where you can donate.

Below is a list of blood drives in the Midlands during the month of August.

Camden

8/21/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bethel Worship Center, 814 Fair St

8/28/2023: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center, 1315 Roberts Street

Elgin

8/17/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Blaney Baptist Church, 1400 Blaney Road

Cayce

8/23/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., All Saints Episcopal Church, 1001 12th St. Cayce

8/29/2023: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Trinity Baptist Church, 2003 Charleston Highway

Chapin

8/20/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Our Lady Of the Lake Catholic Church, 195 Amick Ferry Road

8/23/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lexington Medical Center Chapin, 557 Columbia Ave.

Columbia

8/23/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christus Victor Lutheran, 400 Harbison Boulevard

Lexington

8/17/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., First Baptist Church of Lexington, 415 Barr Road

West Columbia

8/22/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tri-City Leisure Center, 485 Brooks Avenue

8/22/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Cayce West Columbia Public Library, 1500 Augusta Rd.

8/27/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cayce Moose Lodge #462, 1541 Old Dunbar Road

Blythewood

8/24/2023: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Fairfield Electric Cooperative, Inc, 701 Blythewood Road

Columbia

8/16/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

8/17/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, 1501 Sumter Street

8/17/2023: 9:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

8/17/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Federal Bureau of Investigation, 151 Westpark Blvd.

8/18/2023: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

8/19/2023: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

8/20/2023: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

8/21/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Ridge View High School, 4801 Hardscrabble Road

8/21/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

8/22/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

8/23/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

8/24/2023: 9:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

8/24/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Midlands Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery, 1910 Blanding Street

8/24/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Village at Sandhill, 304 Forum Dr

8/26/2023: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

8/27/2023: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

8/27/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Shandon United Methodist, 3407 Devine Street

8/28/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Fort Jackson Community Moncrief, 4500 Ft Jackson, MAHC Building 4th floor

MPR

8/28/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

8/29/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

8/30/2023: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Columbia Housing Authority, 1917 Harden Street

8/30/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., SC Dept of Education, 1429 Senate Street, Rutledge Building

8/30/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Leeza's Care Connection, 201 St Andrews Rd.

8/30/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

8/30/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., 42Magnolia Apartments, 5150 Forest Dr

8/31/2023: 9:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

Eastover

8/26/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., The B Strong Group, Eastover Park, 1031 Main Street

Irmo

8/30/2023: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Universal Outreach Church of God, 220 N Royal Tower Dr

Dalzell

8/24/2023: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Dalzell Masonic Lodge, 2795 Friarson Road

Sumter

8/18/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Church of God, 1835 Camden Hwy

8/24/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, 219 West Calhoun St.

8/29/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive