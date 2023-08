Pickleball, Tennis shop ‘Break Point Cola’ holds ribbon cutting in Five Points

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia City Council members were on hand for a ribbon cutting and grand opening Friday in Five Points.

Leaders helped welcome Break Point Cola to the Five Points District.

The new retail store will be selling pickleball and tennis products. If you would like to check out Break Point Cola, they are located at 719 Saluda Avenue in Columbia.