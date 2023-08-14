City of Columbia officials to unveil new parking device called the ‘Barnacle’

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–On Monday, City of Columbia officials will unveil a new parking device.

City officials say they will introduce the Barnacle, an immobilization device they say, will be used in lieu of towing vehicles off high traffic areas in the City.

The device is expected to hit the streets August 14, 2023. But, the city says this will not replace towing.

NEW BARNACLE DEVICE

According to a release from City of Columbia Parking Services, the parking monitor places the Barnacle device on windshield of offending vehicle. The motorist then scans the QR code on device to pay fines and instantly receives release code. (In addition to scanning the QR code, motorists can go to pay.barnacle.com or call 1-833-623-1445). The lightweight design allows for easy motorist release. The motorist must return the device to Dropbox or designated location within 24 hours of release.

Per City officials: “Benefits to the Barnacle include, easy-to-use 24/7 motorist release, visible compliance deters future offenders, safer parking monitor deployment and motorist release and unlike towing, the motorist’s vehicle remains in the location it was left.