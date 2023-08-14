Columbia Police investigating shooting that injured 3 people

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that injured 3 people.

According to police, the injuries were not life threatening.

Police say the shooting happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the 1200 block of Washington Street.

According to investigators, the three males received non-life threatening injuries. Investigators say they are working to determine what happened and why. If you have any information you are asked to Contact #Crimestoppers at 1 888- CRIMESC