ABC Columbia tracking some afternoon storms

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Severe weather is on the way, with warnings issued in the western part of the Midlands, moving east.

Our Tyler Ryan will continue to monitor this fast moving storm.

Per NWS Columbia:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Pomaria SC, Jenkinsville SC and Monticello SC until 4:30 PM EDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lexington SC, West Columbia SC and Cayce SC until 4:45 PM EDT

Here’s a look at your 7 Day Forecast https://www.abccolumbia.com/weather/