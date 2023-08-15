Pet of the Week: Meet Scruffie McGruff

Tyler Ryan meets Scruffie McGruff, a little fella that is ready to come home with you

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – This week’s Pet of the Week is from Lexington County Animal Services. This handsome three year old boy is named Scruffie McGruff. According to Lisa Thomas with LCAS, the little gentlemen is full of energy, but very well behaved. He loves other dogs, children, and car rides.

Lexington County Animal Services is offer free adoptions this month, and all dogs come spayed or neutered, microchipped, and all up to date on shots.

You can learn more HERE.