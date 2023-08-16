Governor McMaster holds ceremonial bill signing for Paid Parental Leave for School District Employees

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Today South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing at South Pointe High School in Rock Hill.

The Governor put pen to paper to ceremoniously sign bill H. 3908, which is the Paid Parental Leave for School District Employees bill.

According to the governor, the bill requires school districts to provide up to six weeks of maternity leave and two weeks of paternal leave for employees due to the birth, adoption, or fostering of a child.

“When it comes to a student’s academic achievement, we know that quality classroom teachers matter more than any other aspect of schooling,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “This policy, coupled with a 41% increase in minimum starting teacher pay since 2018, will help us continue to improve our ability to recruit and retain the best teachers.”

The Governor was joined by State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver, teachers, and state lawmakers.