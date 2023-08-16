Storms blow through Midlands leaving damage

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Whether you were inside or out in it, it was hard to ignore the severe storms that blew through the Midlands Tuesday evening. They were swift…but strong.

The National Weather Service reporting winds at the columbia metro airport at the height of the storm with wind gusts upwards of 88 miles per hour. we also hit a record high today of 101 degrees. Tuesday evening’s storms created scenes with trees and limbs down, power lines down and some left in the dark.

Authorities say a tree fell on an SUV just before 5 pm on Atascadero Road. Authorities say a woman and her 8 month old infant were inside the SUV when tree landed on the jeep. According to authorities they lived with just bumps and bruises even after one of the limbs from that tree crashed directly through the car just missing the baby’s carseat. Officials tell us the mother and baby were both taken to an area hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Cars on the road were not the only things in harm’s way. We found other tree that snapped in half falling on an apartment located just off of Beltline Boulevard.

No word on whether anyone was home at the time. In the 300 block of Duke Avenue this tree blocked part of the road and someone’s front yard.

No injuries were reported.