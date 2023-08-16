Suspect who is accused of evading police twice is arrested

Image: Sumter County Sheriff's Office

Forest Acres, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office call him an “elusive” suspect they say escaped being captured twice in as many weeks is behind bars tonight.

Deputies say 30 year old Matthew Corey Brogdon of Mallory Drive was arrested Tuesday on an arrest warrant issued back on July 12, 2023. Authorities say they got anonymous tip telling them that Brogdon was located inside of a home that was near Hoyt Road in Richland County. Officials with the Sumter County Sheriff’s office reached out to Richland County asking them to assist with the arrest. After officials were able to confirm that the man inside of the home was indeed Brogdon they went to the home asking for all of those inside to come out.

Deputies say everyone who inside the home at the time followed deputies commands and exited the home with the exception of Brogdon and another friend of his, identified by authorities as Brittany Busques. When the two refused to come out of the home, RCSD brought in their Strategic Response Team (SRT) to carry out tactical measures which included releasing gas into the home to force the two out of the residence at which point deputies say the two surrendered.

Brogdon faces various charges including, Possession of meth, or cocaine Base, Possession/sell/dispose of a stolen vehicle (2 Counts), Trafficking in meth, or cocaine base, Habitual traffic offender, Driving under suspension and Failure to stop for a blue light.

Since deputies considered Brogdon a flight risk he remains in the Sumter County Detention Center. A bond hearing has been set for Wednesday morning.

His acquaintance, Brittany Busques was also taken into custody. Authorities say she had an open arrest warrant with Richland County and remains in their custody as of Tuesday night.