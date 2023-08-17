CPD searches for woman accused of using stolen credit card

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is asking members of the community for their help identifying and locating a woman accused of fraud. According to CPD, the woman seen on surveillance cameras entering an area store is accused of using a stolen debit card. Police say the unidentified woman used that card at various stores, ultimately spending thousands of dollars in fraudulent purchases.

If you recognize this woman, or have any information that might be able to help police in their ongoing investigation, call crimestoppers at 1888-Crime-SC. You can also report your anonymous tip by emailing CrimeSC.com