New Campus Village student residential housing development grand opening today

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– More student housing is now available at the University of South Carolina.

On Friday, University officials held a grand opening for the new Campus Village student residential housing development. According to the school, this is the largest construction project in the university’s 222 year history.

The Campus Village student residential housing development is located near the former site of Cliff Apartments, and has four state-of-the-art buildings housing a total of 1,800 student residents. Officials say Campus Village provides students with a wide range of features and amenities designed to build strong communities by fostering shared academic and social development.

“I’m delighted today to cut the ribbon of a much-needed housing facility for our undergraduate students. The impressive Campus Village complex reflects the growth and future potential of USC, addresses the needs of our students and further strengthens their overall college experience,” said USC President Michael Amiridis.