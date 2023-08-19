New parking device now on the streets in City of Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There is a new immobilization device now on the streets of Columbia from the Parking Services Department.

ABC Columbia’s Miya Payton takes a closer look at the new device:

City Parking officials say if you are caught parking downtown with three or more unpaid citations older than 30 days and it exceeds $100, then you could have a Barnacle placed on your vehicle.

In order to remove the barnacle motorists will scan the QR code on the device and if they don’t have a smartphone there is a phone number to call (1-833-623-1445). Motorist will also need to have enough money on their card for a $250 hold plus the cost of their citations, and the $35 immobilization fee. Payments can not be split on cards.

“Enforcement monitors would have to look at the windshield to make sure there are no cracks or dents or anything of that nature. If they see cracks or anything then they can not deploy that device. We don’t want to make those cracks any bigger than they are,” says Tori Salvant who is the Director of Parking Services.

Barnacles will only be deployed in high traffic areas of the city such as certain blocks on Main Street, Lincoln Street, Lady Street and Saluda Avenue. Parking Enforcement Supervisor Rodney Wingard says its shocking the amount of money people owe.

“I’ve seen balances in excess of $1,000, $1,600 – I think the highest I’ve ever seen is around $2,300 in citation balances,” says Wingard.

ABC Columbia’s Miya Payton asked the Director Salvant if the barnacle could damage a vehicle.

“From my understanding it will not hurt your vehicle at all its done by suction power,” says Director Salvant.

If the barnacle isn’t removed in 72 hours the vehicle will be towed and you have 24 hours from the time of payment to return the device. Director Salvant says if not returned then your card will be charged $250 and criminal charges could come as well. She also has a message for those who may attempt to tamper with the device or drive with it on. “I suggest that you don’t do that, those devices have GPS on them. So we will know if a monitor deploys them and we will know that the device is there. If you decide to move its going to chirp a lot so it’s going to bring attention to yourself and also we will know where you land at because the device has that GPS on it. The information will be sent to the police department.”

The barnacle can be returned to the following drop box locations:

Lincoln Deck, 820 Washington Street, Columbia S.C. 29201 on the Washington Street side.

PJ Cannon Deck, 1227 Taylor Street, Columbia S.C. 29201 as you enter into the deck.

Harden Street Lot, Five Points District, 520 Harden Street, Columbia S.C. 29205