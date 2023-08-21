Trump’s bond set at $200,000 in Fulton County election interference case

Fulton Co., GA. (ABC News)–A Fulton County judge has set former President Donald Trump’s bond at $200,000 in District Attorney Fani Willis’ election interference case.

Trump and the other 18 defendants have been given until Friday at noon to appear at the Fulton County Jail for processing.

Trump’s bond agreement also includes a provision that Trump “shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice.”

This includes, the agreement says, “no direct or indirect threat” against codefendants or witnesses.

“The above shall include, but are not limited to, posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media,” the agreement says.

Trump also may not communicate about the facts of the case with codefendants, except through counsel.

As ABC News has previously reported, after an indictment has been handed down in Georgia, bond and conditions of release are typically worked out prior to any surrender. The bond can be paid through cash, a commercial surety, or a court program that requires a payment of 10% of the bond amount.

Willis last week charged Trump and 18 others in a sweeping racketeering indictment that alleges they “knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump” in Georgia.

Trump has said that his actions were not illegal and that the investigation is politically motivated.