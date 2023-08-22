SC DOR asks you to be on the lookout for common tax scams

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Revenue wants you to be on the lookout for common tax scams.

According to the SC DOR, here’s what you need to know:

Taxpayers in South Carolina should be aware of common scams that are especially prevalent this summer, related to tax refunds and federal Employee Retention Credits.

If you think you have been the victim of a scam, make sure you alert the SCDOR and other agencies as soon as possible.

Tax-related scams occur year-round and cost individuals and businesses millions annually, but recent months have seen a surge in certain tax scams, say federal tax officials.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue says two of the scams the IRS and SCDOR are highlighting are related to tax refunds and the federal Employee Retention Credit.

For more information click here https://dor.sc.gov/resources-site/media-site/Pages/Be-on-the-lookout-for-these-common-tax-scams.aspx