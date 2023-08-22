Several juveniles at DSS taken into custody after attack

IMage: CPD

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a physical altercation that took place inside of the Department of Social Services (DSS) Tuesday evening. Police were called to the facility in the 3300 block of Two Notch Road just before 8 pm in reference to a disturbance. CPD says at least 7 juveniles, both males and females are accused of attacking some of the DSS staff members. According to Columbia Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly, the minors who were in state custody ranged in age from 13 to 17. Kelly says the teenagers who were allegedly involved in the incident have all been arrested.

The teens have been charged with various assault charges, resisting arrest, and public disorderly conduct. Those suspects have been taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Authorities have not said what, if anything led to the attack. Authorities say no significant injuries were reported. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department along with Benedict College Campus Police assisted Columbia during the mele.

