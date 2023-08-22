Update from RCSD Sheriff Lott on off-duty Deputy injured in shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–New information about a shooting that left an off-duty Richland County Deputy injured.

According to Sheriff Leon Lott, Corporal Terrance Crawford was not the target. His fiance was also shot, both were treated and released from the hospital.

The shooting took place 11:30pm Sunday night. Lott says the off duty deputy and his fiance were on the porch when they noticed suspicious men and went inside, that’s when they were shot.

The Deputy’s patrol car was parked outside the home when the shooting happened.

Sheriff Lott says this is the 96th drive by or walk up shooting in Richland county so far this year.

Sheriff Lott says they are searching for at least 3 suspects involved in the incident, which he says is gang related, but the deputy was not the target.